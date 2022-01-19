Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL fines Bucs' Bruce Arians $50,000 for hitting Andrew Adams' helmet during wild-card game

Arians said he was preventing Adams from drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for hitting safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during Sunday’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report. 

Sources told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapport on Wednesday that the league fined Arians as a result of the incident, which took place just off the sideline during the third quarter of the Bucs' playoff win. 

BUCS’ BRUCE ARIANS HAS NO REGRETS AFTER GETTING PHYSICAL WITH ANDREW ADAMS DURING WILD-CARD GAME

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, Arians stood by his actions when asked if he had any regrets about slapping Adams on the helmet before shoving him after Tampa Bay recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call on Jan. 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call on Jan. 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

When asked about the fine on Wednesday, Arians said "It ain't got nothing to do with the game," in reference to Sunday's divisional-round matchup, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

According to the NFL rulebook, "pulling an opponent off a pile of players in an aggressive or forcible manner" can result in a 15-yard penalty.

In avoiding what could’ve been a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Arians got himself a hefty fine. 

