NFL fines Bucs' Bruce Arians $50,000 for hitting Andrew Adams' helmet during wild-card game

The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for hitting safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during Sunday’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles , according to a report.

Sources told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapport on Wednesday that the league fined Arians as a result of the incident, which took place just off the sideline during the third quarter of the Bucs' playoff win.

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, Arians stood by his actions when asked if he had any regrets about slapping Adams on the helmet before shoving him after Tampa Bay recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return.

"No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty."

When asked about the fine on Wednesday, Arians said "It ain't got nothing to do with the game," in reference to Sunday's divisional-round matchup, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

According to the NFL rulebook , "pulling an opponent off a pile of players in an aggressive or forcible manner" can result in a 15-yard penalty.

In avoiding what could’ve been a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Arians got himself a hefty fine.