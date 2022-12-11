Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

NFL fans upset as Dolphins flagged for roughing the passer on Justin Herbert hit

The Dolphins managed to force the Chargers to punt

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL fans erupted with rage on Sunday night in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins’ Week 14 game.

The play in question came in the third quarter. Justin Herbert dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-9 from the team’s own 18-yard line and appeared to be sacked by Jaelen Phillips. Los Angeles was about to put their punting unit out on the field when officials threw a flag on the play.

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves out to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves out to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Phillips was called for roughing the passer. It appeared the linebacker put his body weight on Herbert as he tackled him to the ground, causing the flag to come out.

Fans watching the game were up in arms over the play.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Luckily, for Dolphins fans, the Chargers still punted the ball away when their drive came to an end.

On the Dolphins’ next drive, Tua Tagovailoa led Miami to a score. He threw a 60-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill to cut their deficit to three points, 17-14, with 6:23 left in the game.

Hill had a touchdown earlier in the game when he was in the right place at the right time and scooped up a fumble and ran it 57 yards for the score.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, top, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, top, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles held a 17-7 lead at halftime.

