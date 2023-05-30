Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL fans mock Buccaneers QBs Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask after practice throwing session goes viral

Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to a 1-year deal in March

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
After having the benefit of knowing Tom Brady was cemented into the starting quarterback position the past few seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback room will certainly look different in 2023.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that their will be an open competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback role. However, organized team activities may have not provided clarity on who will ultimately be under center on Week 1.

A viral video posted to Twitter showed a sequence of rather underwhelming throws from the quarterbacks during practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks throw during practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, #6, and Kyle Trask, #2, go thru a drill during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTA Offseason Workouts on May 30, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bowles confirmed that Mayfield and Trask have been sharing the reps with the first team during the early portion of the offseason.

In the video shared by a sports reporter based in Tampa Bay, both quarterbacks were seen making some cringe-worthy throws as they split the reps.

"Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask," Burger wrote in a tweet with the video of the throwing session attached.

Both quarterbacks might have certainly had a much better day throwing the football during other periods of the practice.

However, during the portion of the practice that was open to the media, neither player showcased their best throws.

Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask during a practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask, #2, watches Baker Mayfield, #6, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTA Offseason Workouts on May 30, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A bad day at the office certainly is not indicative of how the season will play out for the Bucs, but it certainly was not an encouraging moment for Tampa Bay fans. 

The good news is that it is May and not September, so the team still has time to sort out its quarterback situation before the NFL season kicks off.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks during a practice session

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks John Wolford, #11, Baker Mayfield, #6, and Kyle Trask, #2, go thru a drill during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTA Offseason Workouts on May 30, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Mayfield and Trask's performances.

"Baker looks to be in regular season form," a Twitter user wrote along with a pair of laughing emojis.

Another fan joked, "Mike Evans and Chris Godwin about to request trades." 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.