NFL fans mock Buccaneers QBs Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask after practice throwing session goes viral

After having the benefit of knowing Tom Brady was cemented into the starting quarterback position the past few seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback room will certainly look different in 2023.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that their will be an open competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback role. However, organized team activities may have not provided clarity on who will ultimately be under center on Week 1.

A viral video posted to Twitter showed a sequence of rather underwhelming throws from the quarterbacks during practice.

Bowles confirmed that Mayfield and Trask have been sharing the reps with the first team during the early portion of the offseason.

In the video shared by a sports reporter based in Tampa Bay, both quarterbacks were seen making some cringe-worthy throws as they split the reps.

"Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask," Burger wrote in a tweet with the video of the throwing session attached.

Both quarterbacks might have certainly had a much better day throwing the football during other periods of the practice.

However, during the portion of the practice that was open to the media, neither player showcased their best throws.

A bad day at the office certainly is not indicative of how the season will play out for the Bucs, but it certainly was not an encouraging moment for Tampa Bay fans.

The good news is that it is May and not September, so the team still has time to sort out its quarterback situation before the NFL season kicks off.

Some fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Mayfield and Trask's performances.

"Baker looks to be in regular season form," a Twitter user wrote along with a pair of laughing emojis.

Another fan joked, "Mike Evans and Chris Godwin about to request trades."