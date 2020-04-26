NFL Draft most-watched in history, league raises over $100 million in coronavirus relief

The 2020 NFL Draft will be one that many won’t forget.

The draft saw over 55 million total viewers over the three-day event, which set all-time highs for media consumption, up 16 percent from 2019. There was an average audience of over 8.4 million viewers all three days across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels, which easily broke the previous high of 6.2 million viewers in 2019.

On Thursday, over 15.6 million people tuned into the opening round of the draft, over 8.2 million viewers watched Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and over 4.2 million viewers watched the final rounds on Saturday. It was the second straight year ESPN and the NFL partnered to present the entire draft.

"I couldn't be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league personnel, and our partners to conduct an efficient draft and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these uncertain times," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This draft is the latest chapter in the NFL's storied history of lifting the spirit of America and unifying people.

"In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of so many talented young men, we were pleased that this unique Draft helped shine a light on today's true heroes – the health-care workers, first responders and countless others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. We are also grateful to all those who contributed to the NFL family's fundraising efforts."

In addition to raising money, the Draft-A-Thon LIVE also paid tribute to frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, the NFL has raised over $100 million in coronavirus relief.

Funds raised during the Draft-A-Thon are set to help support six national nonprofit organizations and their respective coronavirus relief efforts.