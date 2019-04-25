NFL Draft 2019: Arizona Cardinals take Kyler Murray first overall

The Arizona Cardinals selected University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night in Nashville, kicking off one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent years.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid," Murray told ESPN. "... This is surreal."

The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, the highest draft slot for any Buckeye since left tackle Orlando Pace went No. 1 overall to the St. Louis Rams in 1997. The New York Jets picked Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams third overall.

The pick of Murray means an uncertain future in the desert for Josh Rosen, whom the Cardinals drafted 10th overall out of UCLA last year in the hope that he would be the quarterback of the future. Since then, Arizona finished 3-13 in 2018, head coach Steve Wilks was fired after just one year at the helm and former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired with the goal of putting up prodigious numbers on offense.

"I feel we can be very dangerous," Murray said of Kingsbury. "He's one of the best in the world at calling plays ... I can't wait to get up there."

Murray becomes the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to be taken with the top pick. He and his Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield are the first two players from the same college to be drafted first overall in back-to-back years since Ron Yary and O.J. Simpson were drafted No. 1 out of USC in 1968 and 1969, respectively. (Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick last year).

The selection of Murray also marked the first time Heisman Trophy winners were selected No. 1 overall in back-to-back years the year after capturing the award since Bo Jackson and Vinny Testaverde in 1986 and 1987.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.