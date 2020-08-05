NFL players taking coronavirus opt-outs will still be paid: Here's how much

The NFL has set up a compensation plan for players who choose to opt-out of the 2020 season ahead of a deadline this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any player considered a “high-risk” case for COVID-19 is eligible for a $350,000 stipend, as well as full benefits and an accrued season toward free agency. The player must have a diagnosed medical history with a high-risk factor, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Voluntary opt-outs are also possible for players who don’t feel comfortable playing this season given the public health crisis, provided the player is already under contract. Those players are eligible for a $150,000 stipend, but will not earn an accrued season toward free agency.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to decide whether to sit out, according to a revised labor agreement reached by league executives and union representatives. Dozens of NFL players, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, have already opted out.

NFL players began reporting to training camp on July 28. The league enacted strict coronavirus-related safety guidelines, including daily testing and social distancing protocols when possible.

Players who engage in “high risk” behavior, such as attending bars or concerts, are subject to fines. Any player who refuses to submit to COVID-19 testing faces a maximum fine of $50,000.

