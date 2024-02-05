Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

NFL announces Eagles as designated team in league's 1st-ever Brazil game

The Eagles will head to São Paulo in Week 1

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league’s latest venture globally will be in São Paulo with the Philadelphia Eagles named the designated team to play there Week 1. 

The Eagles will travel to South America for the league’s first-ever game on the continent – a Week 1 bout that will occur on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. 

It is the first time the league has played a Friday game in Week 1 since Cardinals-Rams in 1970. 

Jalen Hurts throws ball

Jalen Hurts, #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles, warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," Goodell said in a press release. "Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes added, "The league's decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city. 

"Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world's most exciting sport and entertainment events."

Jalen Hurts kneels

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, kneels before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is unknown who the Eagles’ opponent will be for Week 1. The Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers are also designated teams for the league’s 2024 International Games. 

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars will be playing in London, while the Panthers have been designated to Munich. 

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said his team is "honored" to be selected to play in São Paulo. 

AJ Brown as Eagles beat the Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

"With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil," Lurie said. "As one of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.