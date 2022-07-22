New York Jets reveal new ‘stealth black’ helmets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets will be trying out a new look during the 2022 NFL season , as the organization hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Jets unveiled their new "Stealth Black helmets" on Friday, which will be worn during three regular season games. The helmets will be paired with all-black uniforms and worn during weeks 8, 12, and 16 of the regular season.

"Inspired by a Stealth Fighter Jet, the new helmet shell features a matte black finish," the Jets said on the team website. "The Stealth Black helmet also includes a chrome green face mask, which is an extension of the team's current green helmet shell. The helmet decal has also been updated with a white keyline – pulling together all three team colors on the helmet – green, white and black."

The new helmets come as the NFL has relaxed its rules on uniform policy, allowing teams to wear alternative helmets during the 2022 regular season.

"Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy," said WR Elijah Moore. "Definitely honored to rock out in those."

The Jets recently changed their uniforms in 2019, going with a slightly darker green uniform.

"We have the best alternate helmet in the league," said RB Michael Carter. "The Jets Fam is going to love it, and I'm so excited and blessed to help unveil it."

New York joins a growing list of NFL teams to go with a black helmet, including the Carolina Panthers who announced their new all-black look on Tuesday.

The Jets are coming off another lackluster season, going 4-13 in Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach in New York.

The Jets are counting on 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson, who has impressed his coaches during the offseason program, taking a leap forward in his second season as the starting quarterback.

"He’s got a really good early command of the offense, and he’s doing a really good job in regards to that," Saleh said, according to the New York Post. "There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security. He’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. He looks good. He’s getting more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He’s never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie, so he goes through it. He’s much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago, for sure."

The Jets report to training camp on July 26.