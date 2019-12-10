New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell seen at bowling alley with alcohol night before missing game because of flu: report

New York Jets’ star running back Le’Veon Bell is striking out with fans after he was spotted bowling in New Jersey, despite being out with the flu the night before his team struggled to get a win against the even worse off Miami Dolphins.

Bell did not participate in Thursday and Friday’s practice because of an illness and on Saturday he was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami because of the flu, head coach Adam Gase said.

But on Saturday, Bell was pictured at Boonton Lanes in New Jersey from approximately 10:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., when the bowling alley closes, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The report alleges that Bell had alcohol on his table but it was not immediately clear if he was drinking himself.

The Jets went on to beat the Dolphins 22-21 because of a 44-yard field goal that was set up by a controversial pass interference call against Miami. This win comes as the Jets tried to redeem themselves after previously losing to the Dolphins, who now have a record of 3-10. The Jets improved their record to 5-8.

The team declined to comment to the Post Monday but Gase said during a press conference that Bell was “pretty close to 100 percent” and was expected to return to training this week.

Bell previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers but was signed by the Jets in March under a $52.5 million contract. Rumors have swirled that an underperforming Bell may be traded in the offseason despite having a $13 million guarantee on his contract, the Post reported.