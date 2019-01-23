New Orleans Saints' P.J. Williams arrested, accused of drunken driving

The bad luck continues for New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams after he was arrested this week, accused of drunken driving by the police.

New Orleans Police Department spokesman Aaron Looney told Nola.com that officers spotted Williams’ car going 80 mph in a 50-mph zone early Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, Williams, 25, refused a blood-alcohol test and was arrested just before 3 a.m. on drunken-driving charges. He was also charged with speeding, improper lane usage, careless driving and failure to use a turn signal, according to Looney.

Williams, who will be a free agent in March, had a similar run-in with the law back in 2015.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Florida after police say they stopped him for making an illegal turn and swerving several times, The Tennessee Democrat reported.

The charge was later dropped.

Williams was selected in the third round of the draft that year by the Saints.

Williams was booked Wednesday and released three hours later, TMZ Sports reported.

His fourth season with the team came to hard end on Sunday after the Saints suffered a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.