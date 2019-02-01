New Orleans Saints fans get special treat while boycotting Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints fans will be snacking on something sweet this weekend as many of them protest Super Bowl LIII after a missed call cost them the chance to play in it.

Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday at the Saints’ end-of-the-year press conference that he struggled for days after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last month’s NFC Championship game – isolating himself in a room with nothing but ice cream and Netflix.

“Much like normal people, I sat, probably didn’t come out of my room. I ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days,” he said. “There are certain vices you gravitate to -- for me, it’s probably sugar.”

Jeni’s is hoping that Saints fans share that same vice; the company announced on Friday that it will offer free ice cream during Sunday’s game.

“Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is heading to New Orleans to give the city a taste of what made its coach feel better,” the company said in a statement. “Jeni’s is offering free scoops of five signature flavors for Saints fans this Sunday.”

A “scoop truck” will be parked at a local boycott party in New Orleans, although the statement did not specify where, on Feb. 3, as the Rams take on the New England Patriots.

Fans continue to protest the league after their missed chance at Super Bowl glory on a missing call.

NFL officials missed an obvious pass interference call on the Rams – a call that would have given the Saints a first down and a chance to run down the clock before kicking a potential game-winning field goal.

“I don’t know that you ever completely get over it but you do get past it,” Payton said Wednesday.