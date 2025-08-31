New Mexico lineman flees from Michigan defender after brief skirmish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Mexico Lobos lineman wanted no part in a further skirmish with Michigan Wolverines players during their opening-week college football matchup on Saturday night.

Michigan had a substantial lead in the third quarter when the Lobos ran the ball up the middle for a few yards. The play ended with some pushing and shoving and it appeared Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann took issue with Lobos guard Richard Pearce.

The replay showed that Pearce pushed Hausmann. Instead of getting involved with Hausmann, Pearce ran away from the fracas as the officials blew their whistles.

Michigan would get the last laugh, picking up the 34-17 victory.

Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood had 251 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the game. Justice Haynes had 159 yards on 16 carries and scored three times. Marlin Klein led Michigan receivers with six catches for 93 yards and a score.

Hausmann led the team with eight tackles. The Michigan defense had three sacks in total.

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne had 208 passing yards, one touchdown pass and was picked off three times. Running back D.J. McKinney threw for a touchdown too. Wide receiver Dorian Thomas had 10 catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan will hit the road to play Oklahoma next week. New Mexico will go up against Idaho State.