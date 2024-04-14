New Jersey HS baseball team uses hidden ball trick to win game

A New Jersey high school baseball team went viral last week because of how it was able to pick up a victory on the diamond.

Delsea High School was in a tight matchup against Audubon High School. In the seventh and final inning, Audobon had runs on first and second base with two outs and down one run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Delsea pitcher George Starr appeared to attempt a pick-off at second base. It looked like he had thrown the ball to one of the infielders, and like the ball had made its way to centerfield. However, Starr still had the ball in his hand and tagged the unsuspecting Audubon baserunner out as he tried to run to third base.

It was a well-executed hidden ball trick.

CAITLIN CLARK HAS JOKES FOR MICHAEL CHE IN SURPRISE 'SNL' APPEARANCE

"We were all fooled, and the game is over," the broadcaster said.

Delsea coach Joe Smith wrote on X, "Kids sold it perfectly."

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Starr also had the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning, according to 97.3 ESPN South Jersey. He helped Delsea to the 4-3 victory.

"Definitely never thought I would wake up to this," Smith added on X as the play appeared on ESPN’s "SportsCenter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delsea moved to 5-1 on the season and are one of the best teams in New Jersey’s Tri-County conference. Audubon fell to 2-3.