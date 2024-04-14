Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey HS baseball team uses hidden ball trick to win game

Delsea High School was the talk of the high school baseball world

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Jersey high school baseball team went viral last week because of how it was able to pick up a victory on the diamond.

Delsea High School was in a tight matchup against Audubon High School. In the seventh and final inning, Audobon had runs on first and second base with two outs and down one run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A baseball glove

A Rawlings baseball glove prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals on July 1, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Delsea pitcher George Starr appeared to attempt a pick-off at second base. It looked like he had thrown the ball to one of the infielders, and like the ball had made its way to centerfield. However, Starr still had the ball in his hand and tagged the unsuspecting Audubon baserunner out as he tried to run to third base.

It was a well-executed hidden ball trick.

CAITLIN CLARK HAS JOKES FOR MICHAEL CHE IN SURPRISE 'SNL' APPEARANCE

"We were all fooled, and the game is over," the broadcaster said.

Delsea coach Joe Smith wrote on X, "Kids sold it perfectly."

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Starr also had the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning, according to 97.3 ESPN South Jersey. He helped Delsea to the 4-3 victory.

"Definitely never thought I would wake up to this," Smith added on X as the play appeared on ESPN’s "SportsCenter."

Bucket of baseballs

Buckets of Rawlings baseballs sit on the field at Kauffman Stadium on August 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delsea moved to 5-1 on the season and are one of the best teams in New Jersey’s Tri-County conference. Audubon fell to 2-3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.