New Jersey high school football team faces hazing abuse allegations, pulls plug on playoff game

A New Jersey high school football team canceled its upcoming playoff game on Wednesday over hazing abuse allegations that surfaced earlier in the week.

Wall High School was set to take on Delsea in the NJSIAA South Group 3 playoffs but now will miss an opportunity to compete for a spot in the championship.

Wall was hit with hazing allegations earlier in the week. According to the Asbury Park Press, police launched an investigation into hazing abuse allegedly involving members of the football team. A letter from Wall Township Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan revealed the decision to cancel the game in a letter to the Wall Township Public School Community.

"Because of this pending investigation and after consultation with board counsel, administration and the Office of the Monmouth County Interim Executive County Superintendent, the football game this Friday, November 12 is canceled," the letter read, according to the paper.

The NJSIAA, the governing body of high school athletics in New Jersey, said Delsea would move to the championship game.

Police have yet to reveal the details behind the allegations.

NJ Advance Media reported that one of the incidents, which was reportedly recorded, involved six players allegedly trying to pin down another player while there were screams to stop. Parents told the paper that the alleged incident involved a mop or broomstick. Parents said the video doesn’t show sodomy but believe that may have been the attempt.

"Upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. here’s a pending investigation, and the school district is cooperating fully. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter," Wall Township Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio told NJ Advance Media.

Just a few miles up the Garden State Parkway, Sayreville War Memorial High School dealt with a hazing abuse scandal between 2014 and 2016. The incident led to the cancelation of one season, the resignation of the athletic director, the coach transferring to the elementary school and the suspension and criminal charges of several players involved. One case was settled but six others received probation and community service for crimes that ranged from hazing to simple assault, according to NJ Advance Media.