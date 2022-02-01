Former New England QB Scott Zolak says Patriots omission from Brady retirement was 'cold, calculating'

New England fans were less than pleased after reading Tom Brady’s lengthy retirement announcement on social media Tuesday where he seemingly failed to mention the organization by name and, like many, former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak took it as a snub.

Zolak, who spent seven seasons in New England, went on an epic rant during NBC Sports Boston’s "Zolak & Bertrand" show, calling the move both "cold" and "calculated."

"He’s either one cold, calculating son of a b----- to where you can release that and say ‘that’s it, that part of my life is done. This is my new venture.’ And it was Tampa Bay and now I’m just gonna thank those [people]. I already did New England, now I'm doing you … this would be a massive ‘F’ you to the fans."

Zolak acknowledged Brady’s farewell message to the Patriots in 2020 but argued that more was certainly needed considering New England’s role in his development as a player.

"Ninety percent of his career was played here in New England, his pro football career. We take the voice of the fans here, so you gauge the temperature. A lot of people are upset that New England, the fans, the Kraft family, coach Belichick were not mentioned in the statement that Tom released today. I think that’s what people will remember here today," he said, via CBS Sports Boston .

"It’s been 20 years going out buying his jerseys, paying for tickets to go to Super Bowls, to games," Zolak said. "When somebody is that ingrained in a fan base like Tom was – Tom’s the best to ever play, that’s never going to be debated. But how it ended here, and him sort of not wanting to come back here, it sticks in some fans’ hearts."

Brady later retweeted a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the message: "Thank you Patriots Nation. I am beyond grateful. Love you all."

But Zolak suggested the omission wasn’t by mistake.

"Tom is very calculated in everything he does. Everything is pre-programmed, pre-thought out," he said. "Tom doesn’t just omit someone for ‘Oh I forgot that. I’m going to come back and thank that person again.’ No. This is all pre-calculated."

In his message to Patriots fans in 2020, Brady said his time in New England had been "the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life."