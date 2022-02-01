Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Jets give epic response to Tom Brady's official retirement

Brady is 30-7 against the Jets

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets were no doubt pleased to see Tom Brady leave the AFC East in 2020 and, after reports over the weekend that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was hanging it up for good, the Jets had a clever reaction to his official announcement on Tuesday – trolling their favorite rival one last time. 

"This better be real," the team’s official Twitter account wrote in reference to Saturday’s news that the former New England Patriots quarterback was retiring. 

TOM BRADY RETIRES: PATRIOTS, ROBERT KRAFT EXPRESS GRATITUDE FOLLOWING QB’S RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT 

Reports from ESPN and the NFL Network over the weekend ignited a firestorm on social media, with the sports world thanking Brady for the memories and congratulating him on a legendary career. 

Conflicting reports came out shortly after that the seven-time Super Bowl champ had not made a decision either way. During an appearance on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday, Brady himself said that he was "still going through the process." 

Having been confirmed the following day, the Jets sent another tweet congratulating him on what is likely to be a "first-ballot, Hall of Fame career." 

"We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will."

The Jets-Patriots rivalry is long-standing. In 126 games, New England is 71-54-1 in both regular and postseason matchups, according to The Football Database

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being called for a delay of game penalty in the second quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Brady’s record under center is far more impressive (depending on who you ask), totaling 9,059 passing yards for 60 touchdowns and a 30-7 record.

Finishing at the bottom of the AFC East for the second year in a row, the Jets did come close to beating Brady in their single contest against the Bucs this season, but to no avail.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com