New details emerge in Alabama baseball gambling scandal involving ex-coach: report

New details have emerged in the gambling controversy involving former University of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon.

Bohannon was fired in May after allegedly being linked to "suspicious" wagers that prompted several states to halt betting on a college baseball game.

Sources told Sports Illustrated in a report published Monday that a youth league coach from Indiana was captured on surveillance video texting Bohannon using an encrypted messaging app while attempting to place a $100,000 wager at a sportsbook in Ohio.

The wager had top-ranked LSU defeating the Crimson Tide.

According to the report, the large bet placed by Bert Eugene Neff Jr. raised suspicions and later investigations revealed that Bohannon had allegedly tipped off Neff to a last-minute pitching change.

At the time, Bohannon noted after the 8-6 loss that sophomore pitcher Hagan Banks found out just an hour before the game he would be starting in place of starter Luke Holman, who was suffering from back tightness.

"[Video cameras] can see the [text] conversation back-and-forth," a source familiar with the incident told Sports Illustrated. "It couldn’t have been any more reckless."

The outlet noted that Bohannon was allegedly aware of the wagers being placed and other suspicious bets placed that same day by Neff’s "gambling associates."

After an investigation was launched, Alabama released a statement announcing Bahannon’s firing, alleging he had violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees."

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees," the statement said.

Despite the coaching staff shakeup, Alabama finished its season 43-21, losing 22-5 to Wake Forest in the NCAA super regionals last month.