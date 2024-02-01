New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh striving to 'win multiple Super Bowls' in second NFL head coaching stint

Jim Harbaugh was one of the biggest names in the recent head coach hiring cycle. Last week, multiple reports surfaced saying that Harbaugh would land with the Los Angeles Chargers. On Thursday, the 60-year-old was formally introduced as the franchise's next head coach.

Harbaugh discussed multiple topics during his introductory press conference, but he made it clear that he is coming to the Los Angeles area to pursue not one but multiple Super Bowl titles.

"It's got to be multiple championships," he told reporters. "We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal."

Harbaugh did coach in the big game during his first stint as an NFL head coach. He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII. The Niners ultimately suffered a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in that game. Harbaugh said the talent on the Chargers roster will only help him bring his "A-game" on a daily basis.

JIM HARBAUGH OFFERS SIMPLE REASON FOR CHOOSING CHARGERS AFTER WINNING NATIONAL TITLE WITH MICHIGAN

"The thing that's hitting me is enormous talent," Harbaugh told reporters in reference to Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert. "I'm waking up real early in the morning these days like, 'I got to bring it.' I got to bring my A-game. I got to get a coaching staff hired that's worthy of coaching Justin, Derwin [James] and all the guys. I'm really thinking about my accountability and making sure that I'm ready."

Harbaugh added that the way the Chargers brass pursued him gave him confidence that the organization was the right fit for him.

"They made it clear they liked what I did and how I did it," he said.

Harbaugh spent the past nine seasons on the Michigan football sideline, leading the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship in early January. He also had stints as the University of San Diego's head coach and led the Stanford football program from 2007 to 2010.

Harbaugh got his first NFL opportunity in 2002 when he was the Raiders quarterbacks coach.

Harbaugh did eventually touch on what he was leaving behind at his alma mater in Ann Arbor by showing support for his replacement, Sherrone Moore.

"Sherrone is the right man for the job. Nobody else. That's the guy. They got it right. Great place, much like when players leave the university to head to the pros, there's a passing of the baton that takes place," Harbaugh said, per Anthony Broome of On3 Sports.

Harbaugh ended his run with the 49ers after the 2014 season, walking away with a 44-19-1 record over four seasons. The Niners made the playoffs three times with Harbaugh at the helm.

The Chargers franchise has one Super Bowl appearance; the then-San Diego-based team lost to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX.