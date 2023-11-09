Expand / Collapse search
Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada's Steve Alford upset after basketball game paused over bat invasion: 'Pretty embarrassing'

Nevada won the batty game, 77-63

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Sacramento State Hornets opened the 2023-24 men’s basketball season with some excitement above the court.

The Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada, was invaded by a colony of bats during Tuesday night’s game. The matchup was paused with about 5:40 remaining in the second half.

Steve Alford vs Wyoming

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford reacts against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. (Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

One Sacramento State player was seen trying to dodge one bat as it flew around the court. Then, about four more flying mammals showed up and started flying around other players as well.

Nevada won the game 77-63. Afterward, Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford was not happy there were bats in the arena interrupting play.

Steve Alford in the First Four

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"The bat thing is getting pretty embarrassing," Alford told reporters afterward, "and it needs to be fixed. It’s uncalled for. We are a big-time basketball program, and we shouldn’t be dealing with bats. We shouldn’t have a stoppage of play because we’re dealing with diving bats.

"Brooks Barnett, (assistant coach Brooks Barnett’s son) loved it. He thinks Spider-Man is coming to the next game. … It can’t happen."

Aside from the bat issue, Jarod Lucas led the team with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Steve Alford vs Arizona State

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford looks on during the First Four round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils held at UD Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete /NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Wolf Pack are back at home on Nov. 15 against Pacific.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.