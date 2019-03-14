Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles takes tumble on way to locker room after win

Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball coach Tim Miles was head over heels after his team bounced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from the Big Ten Conference tournament Wednesday. Then he went heels over head.

Cameras caught Miles running back to the locker room so happy he tripped and fell. He took a tumble, rolled over and proclaimed himself “safe” as he continued on his way.

US BANK STADIUM TO SPEND $4.6M ON CURTAINS TO BLOCK OUT SUN FOR NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR

Miles owned the fall, later tweeting that “A lesser athlete would’ve got hurt!”

Nebraska defeated Rutgers, 68-61, and will play the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday in the second round. The winner of that game will play the Wisconsin Badgers.