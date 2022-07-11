Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA Summer League fight features Lakers fan taking a major pounding

Two NBA fans get into fight during Summer League game

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cocky Lakers fan was on the wrong end of a massive fan fight beatdown Sunday night in Las Vegas where a Carmelo Anthony fan went to work on the Lakers fan’s head after what appears to be a major disrespect violation.

Video from the Thomas & Mack Center shows Melo sitting there minding his business as Lakers fan taunted the crowd with a hat toss. It’s unclear how Melo fan ended up throwing massive rights against the guy’s head, but that’s what happened until fellow Summer League fans rushed in to stop the pounding.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Summer league logo is shown on center court during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers 84-76. 

A Summer league logo is shown on center court during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers 84-76.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Folks, I’ve been covering the fan fight beat on the Internet for 15 years and this is the first time I can remember such a brutal TKO at an exhibition basketball game. There have been plenty of brutal fights at NFL preseason games, but the NBA Summer League is a new frontier for this kind of behavior.

Let’s go to the footage!

JIMMY BUTLER DROPS F-BOMB ON EX-TEAMMATES PJ TUCKER AND JOEL EMBIID

You can hear Hoodie Melo say something about being 50 years old as his defense.

Look, it seems like Lakers fan was annoying, maybe had a couple of cocktails and Melo fan had seen enough and it was time to start wailing on his melon. These things happen and it’s best that it happens on a slow Sunday night into a Monday morning when bloggers need content to get through the week.

Great work by everyone involved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lesson here is to never find yourself on the wrong end of rights from a far superior athlete Samoan-looking dude and never, ever give up the higher ground or you’re going to get drilled. Happens all the time.