NBA stars attempt to sing a Christmas tune in new holiday spot

Christmas Day is the unofficial start of the NBA season for the league's more casual fans, and there's a tantalizing five-game slate on the holiday -- highlighted by a Finals rematch between the Warriors and the Cavaliers -- that should make for an exciting day of basketball.

The NBA is promoting its holiday schedule with a new spot featuring Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade, Draymond Green and others singing "The Most Dunktastic Time of the Year," a basketball-themed take on one of the more famous holiday tunes.

And not surprisingly, the blooper reel is even better.