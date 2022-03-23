Ex-NBA star Shawn Marion defends unorthodox shooting style: 'Get the f--- out of here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shawn Marion had one of the most unorthodox shooting styles of any NBA player when he played in the league from 1999 to 2015.

It almost appeared Marion would start his shooting motion from his hip. While it wasn't pretty, Marion used the shot to become a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA First Team selection while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

According to TMZ Sports Wednesday, Marion adamantly defended his jumper during a profanity-filled Twitter Spaces conversation.

"They talk about my mother f---ing jumpshot. Don’t nobody in the f—king league shoot the same. Get the f--- out of here," he said.

"I’m shooting 35-40% from the f---ing 3-point line at one point in my career. I was a very consistent jump shooter, so you want to sit there and tell me you want to talk about my mother f---ing shot but don’t want to talk about everything else I do on the f---ing floor? Get the f--- out of here."

Marion was the No. 9 overall pick of the 1999 NBA Draft out of UNLV. He played for the Suns from 1999 to 2007, when he was traded mid-season to the Miami Heat. He was then traded to the Toronto Raptors during the 2008-09 season.

He played for the Dallas Mavericks from 2009 to 2014 and finished his career in the 2014-15 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played for the 2011 Mavericks’ championship team.

He finished his career averaging 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and shot 33% from beyond the arc.