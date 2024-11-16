NBA reviews Draymond Green's trip of Grizzlies' Zach Edey, upgrades foul to flagrant

Draymond Green is used to getting whistled for flagrant fouls.

On Friday, the 13-year NBA veteran found himself back at the center of controversy. In the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, referees called a foul against Green after Zach Edey fell hard to the floor with just over seven minutes remaining.

Moments before Edey fell to the hardwood, Green lost his balance and the ball as he was driving to the basket. Green landed on the court near Edey's feet. The Grizzlies center then picked up the ball and tossed an outlet pass to start a fast break.

Before Green got back on his feet, his elbow got tangled with Edey's foot, and Edey tripped over Green's outstretched leg.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA took a closer look at the play, and on Saturday announced the foul call had been upgraded to a flagrant foul. Green was initially charged with only a personal foul.

"Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down, and it doesn’t get reviewed," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game. "I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing."

The play, if called as a flagrant at the time, would have given Memphis two free throws and possession of the ball. It was called a transition-take foul, giving Memphis one free throw and possession.

NBA CONSIDERING GOING TO A TOURNAMENT FORMAT FOR THE ALL-STAR GAME, AP SOURCES SAY

After the game, Edey addressed Green's actions during the play.

"It wasn’t a basketball play, if that’s what you’re asking," Edey said. "Definitely wasn’t a basketball play."

Green picked up two technical fouls in a 33-second span of the fourth quarter and was ejected with 1:14 remaining. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he didn’t get a clear reason for Green’s second technical.

"I don’t need an explanation," Green said after finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. "I did my job. My job was done for the night. Moving on."

Green was suspended indefinitely by the league last season — he wound up missing 16 games — after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game Dec. 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The league cited Green’s "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" when handing down that suspension, which came not long after he served a five-game ban for putting Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation.

The 123-118 victory over the Grizzlies Friday improved the Warriors to 10-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.