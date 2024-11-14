Klay Thompson 'p---ed' off Steph Curry by ghosting him before game, Draymond Green says

All eyes were on the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors Tuesday as Klay Thompson made his return to the Bay Area to face the team with which he spent his first 11 seasons and won four championships.

The Warriors put together a classy tribute video for Thompson, who saluted the raucous crowd once it was over. However, forward Draymond Green revealed Thompson ghosted "Splash Brother" Steph Curry, and Curry was pretty ‘p---ed’ about it.

Green revealed his conversation with Curry on his "Draymond Green Show" with ex-NBA guard Baron Davis, saying Curry was supposed to speak on behalf of Thompson before the game.

That all changed after Thompson didn’t answer his former teammate.

"So, finally, (Tuesday) morning, I text Steph, and I text him like, ‘Hey, listen here big dog, I need you to be locked in. Whatever it is you need to do, if that’s watch this tribute video, I said I’m going to do the same,’" Green said. "So, by the time Steph comes into the game (Tuesday) night, he’s p---ed.

"Soon as I text him, he called me right away. So, I done tried to stir the pot a little bit, baby. So, I p---ed Steph off because Steph was supposed to speak before the game. He like, ‘Yeah, I called (Warriors senior vice president of communications) Raymond (Ridder) and told him I’m not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game, so I ain’t even speaking. And I talked to Klay about it.’ Tried to check in with Klay on something, and Klay ghosted him. So, he got p---ed, and here we go."

Curry then dropped a game-high 37 points, including a dagger 3-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter, recreating his "night night" celebration from this year’s Paris Olympics.

Curry ran to the other end of the court and seemingly yelled, "You better stay here," which many believe was directed at Thompson.

Thompson had a great night too, scoring 22 points with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes despite the 120-117 loss.

"The night-night could not have gone any better, when you talk about NBA scriptwriters as the people say on Twitter and Instagram," Green said.

"Klay Thompson played great. Incredible. And they lost. That’s how we needed the night to go."

Curry may have been "p---ed" before the game, but after the final buzzer sounded, he and Thompson hugged it out.

Without Thompson, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat this season, starting off hot with a 9-2 record. The Mavs are 5-6 after losing their last three games.

