NBA policy would bar teams from resting players during nationally televised games: report

The NBA has reportedly taken action to prevent teams from resting key players during nationally televised games for the upcoming season.

According to Yahoo Sports, the league will implement a new resting policy for the 2020-21 season so teams don’t rest healthy players for any nationally-televised game as they try to limit so-called "load management" during the regular season. If teams violate the new policy, it could result in a fine of at least $100,000.

One of the reported reasons the NBA is taking action is because it wants its fans to stay interested after the league suffered low ratings during the 2019-20 restart in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. And with no fans in attendance at games, revenue for each of the NBA teams suffered as well.

The NBA will also instruct teams not to rest multiple healthy players for the same game and not rest healthy players while on the road playing in visiting arenas, according to Yahoo Sports. The league reportedly also wants any scratched player to be on the bench while on the road.

Also, The Sports Business Journal reported on Monday that the NBA will give $30 million to each team to “help protect their finances.”

With concerns about the pandemic still in place, it is possible the league will once again suffer financially without fans in their arenas due to the coronavirus., which explains why the league is stepping in to help its teams out.

The NBA is also expected to extend its play-in tournament for the upcoming season. Any team within striking distance of its conference’s 10th seed and in the hunt for a playoff berth will have an opportunity to make the postseason. This decision will instantly add additional meaningful games for more teams late in the season.