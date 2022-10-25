NBA, NBPA announce efforts to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of sport

The NBA and NBPA announced a plan Tuesday to encourage more respectful behavior at all levels of basketball with the "Respect for the Game" program.

"Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement.

"With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game."

The NBA and NBPA will work with community partners, including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball to adhere to the program's five pillars. Per NBA.com, they are:

Promoting an environment of mutual respect in workplaces, arenas and communities where players, coaches and teams compete.

Upholding the honor and dignity of all players, coaches, referees, fans and staff, and setting a positive example for all stakeholders.

Fostering inclusivity and diversity with respect to spaces, actions and opinions.

Embracing and celebrating a climate of transparency, accountability and fair and honest communication.

Creating a kind, collaborative community in which all people feel safe and empowered to perform to the best of their abilities without fear of retribution.

The NBA and NBPA also will make efforts in youth basketball to ensure the program is included in all communication and outreach.

A "pledge of respect" will be part of the newly formed Jr. NBA Leagues program, and positive coaching panels will take place.

In June, NBA referees condemned violent acts toward officials in sports, including a 72-year-old youth umpire who needed jaw surgery after a coach's punch and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player.

The NBA enacted its "Respect for the Game" policy in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.