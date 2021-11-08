Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
NBA legend Gary Payton jokingly wonders where his son got his athleticism

Gary Payton II has played valuable minutes for the Warriors in his nine appearances

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors swingman Gary Payton II has made the most of his opportunity with the team through the first nine games of the 2021-22 season.

Payton is averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds per game coming off the bench and has been able to showcase his athleticism with some highlight-reel dunks.

Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Payton II is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton. The point guard affectionately known as "The Glove" played in the NBA from 1990 to 2007 and was a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA First Teamer. He told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday he’s loving what he’s seen from his son.

"I’m happy that it’s in the Bay Area, it’s with a good Golden State team and they really found a place for him," the elder Payton said. "They gave him the opportunity he needed. Those other teams wouldn’t let him play this way.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, right, shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

"I’m so satisfied with it. I knew he could do these things. I knew he could play in the league. He just had to have the right opportunity, and now he does."

The elder Payton said he was unsure where the athleticism came from.

"He’s just athletic, man," he said jokingly. "I was wondering if the mailman came around when I was out of town. Wherever athletic ability came from, I’m just happy he got it."

Payton II had been in the league since 2016 but hadn’t been able to find a permanent home. He signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors in April and was able to sign a new contract with them last month.

Lincoln head coach Gary Payton talks with players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Western Washington Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. NBA Hall of Famer Payton, a nine-time All-Star and widely considered one of the great defenders in NBA history, made his collegiate coaching debut at the game Wednesday. Lincoln has just launched collegiate athletics for the first time in its 101-year history.

Lincoln head coach Gary Payton talks with players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Western Washington Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. NBA Hall of Famer Payton, a nine-time All-Star and widely considered one of the great defenders in NBA history, made his collegiate coaching debut at the game Wednesday. Lincoln has just launched collegiate athletics for the first time in its 101-year history. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

His father is currently the coach at Lincoln University in Oakland.

