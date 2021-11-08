NBA legend Gary Payton jokingly wonders where his son got his athleticism

Golden State Warriors swingman Gary Payton II has made the most of his opportunity with the team through the first nine games of the 2021-22 season.

Payton is averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds per game coming off the bench and has been able to showcase his athleticism with some highlight-reel dunks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Payton II is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton. The point guard affectionately known as "The Glove" played in the NBA from 1990 to 2007 and was a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA First Teamer. He told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday he’s loving what he’s seen from his son.

"I’m happy that it’s in the Bay Area, it’s with a good Golden State team and they really found a place for him," the elder Payton said. "They gave him the opportunity he needed. Those other teams wouldn’t let him play this way.

EX-NBA STAR'S ADVICE TO ZION WILLIAMSON ON APPARENT CONDITIONING ISSUE: 'JUST EAT LESS'

"I’m so satisfied with it. I knew he could do these things. I knew he could play in the league. He just had to have the right opportunity, and now he does."

The elder Payton said he was unsure where the athleticism came from.

"He’s just athletic, man," he said jokingly. "I was wondering if the mailman came around when I was out of town. Wherever athletic ability came from, I’m just happy he got it."

Payton II had been in the league since 2016 but hadn’t been able to find a permanent home. He signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors in April and was able to sign a new contract with them last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His father is currently the coach at Lincoln University in Oakland.