NBA star Kevin Love gushes over his adorable pup Vestry: 'I always wanted a dog'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Love is one of the top stars in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has helped get the team in position for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

While Love shines on the basketball court, it’s his dog Vestry who is getting all the attention on his social media these days. Any photo with Vestry routinely gets thousands of likes and comments on social media and because of that, the two teamed up with Milk-Bone to help launch the Birthday Cake Artificially Flavored Biscuits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Love gushed about Vestry in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. He said Vestry is a Hungarian Vizsla.

"They’re a hunting dog, a sport dog, but also they’re just the biggest sweethearts, male and female. They’re kind of like a mid-sized dog. Vestry is very small for her breed. She’s 35 pounds and it’s funny because she’s like a freak athlete," Love said.

"She’s a little bit of a tomboy. I think her relationship with (Love’s fiancée Kate Bock) is like ‘OK that’s mom. I love mom,’ and then I’m like her boyfriend. We wrestle and we fight and we play all the games together. It’s funny, the dynamic between the two, but then she just loves up on both of us. Vizslas are the quintessential Velcro dog. They’re attached to you or on you at all times. We love that because she’s like a weighted blanket and like a serotonin release for us at all times."

Love said he was looking into getting a dog for about a year before coming across Vestry and the type of breed just checked off everything on his list.

LEGENDARY BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER JULIUS ERVING TALKS MARCH MADNESS, WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN IT ALL

"We were looking into getting a dog for maybe a year leading up to getting her. She’s three and a half now. We were looking into dogs with great temperament, easy to train, under 50 pounds, hypoallergenic," he said. "We were looking for a number of things that we were gonna check off the list but when we saw Vizslas and just how sociable they are, how athletic they are, how they like to get out and run free, very happy family type dogs, just kind of checked every box for us, and we thought ‘OK let’s explore getting a Vizsla.’

"We really took our time and just kept coming back to that breed and we’re so thankful that we did because we thought about getting her a brother or a sister and another companion to have around, but we will always, always have that breed for the best of my life."

Love told Fox News Digital there was no tug-of-war between him and Bock about getting the dog. He said while he grew up around many pets, including cats, he was always a dog person.

LEGENDARY BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER JULIUS ERVING TALKS MARCH MADNESS, WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN IT ALL

"My family, we had all sorts of pets growing up, cats included. But I always just gravitated toward dogs. A Rottweiler was my first dog that my family had growing up. Then we had King Charles spaniels after that, which my family still has. Any now my brother has an Australian labradoodle. I think it was just an easy choice for me. I just always wanted a puppy. I always wanted a dog … and we kind of nailed it," he said.

The Cavaliers center said having that type of companionship is something very special.

"The beauty of it is, she doesn’t care if I had a good or bad game and she does have the innate quality about her that I think it’s just the companionship and how much love that we give her and her undeniable sense of how we’re feeling, "he said. "She knows if I’m having anxiety or feeling bad or I’m hurt, or even on the other side of that if I’m excited or happy or all that. She’s really excited. Just coming home and getting that reaction of love … I mean, you guys see the videos all the time on the internet and social media platforms like with the dogs just freaking out and their owner gets home. Without hesitation and every single time we come back, it could be five minutes or five days, she’s very excited to see us and just shows us with love, so we try to do the same."

Vestry now gets to help other dogs celebrate their birthdays, or gotcha days, right. Love said Vestry is a big fan of the product and said he feels comfortable giving her the product because of the ingredients in the biscuit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland is in the final week of its season. They have three games remaining before playoff time.