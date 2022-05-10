Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Ex-NBA first-round pick suffers head injury after scary fall in Israeli basketball game, sends fans message

Ante Zizic was included in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA first-round pick Ante Zizic was taken to the hospital on Monday after suffering a head injury in a scary fall during an Israeli Basketball Premier League game.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv center was run into by a player from Hapoel Haifa and fell backward, slamming his head onto the court during the first half. The game was stopped for 20 minutes. Zizic lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital for further tests, according to Euro Hoops. He would later regain consciousness and stay overnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyler Dorsey of Olympiacos Piraeus defends against Ante Zizic of Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Peace and Friendship Stadium on Nov. 19, 2021 in Athens, Greece.

Tyler Dorsey of Olympiacos Piraeus defends against Ante Zizic of Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Peace and Friendship Stadium on Nov. 19, 2021 in Athens, Greece. (Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-10 former Cleveland Cavaliers player sent a message to fans early Tuesday.

"Hi everybody, thank you for all the messages and support. I love you all," he said in the video posted to the Maccabi Tel Aviv account. "I feel way better right now and I will see you soon."

FANS 'ATTEMPTED TO GIVE UNWANTED HUGS' TO CHRIS PAUL'S FAMILY SPARKING EJECTION, TEAM SAYS

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic defends at American Airlines Center on March 16, 2019, in Dallas.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic defends at American Airlines Center on March 16, 2019, in Dallas. (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

The Boston Celtics selected Zizic with the No. 23 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He would never see the floor for the Celtics and by the summer of 2017 he was included in a trade that sent Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas and two draft picks to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

Zizic appeared in 32 games for the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He played for Cleveland until the 2019-20 season.

Ante Zizic of Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in action against Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Sinan Erdem Dome on Feb. 24, 2022, in Turkey.

Ante Zizic of Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in action against Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Sinan Erdem Dome on Feb. 24, 2022, in Turkey. (Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed with Maccabi in 2020 and helped them win an Israeli Cup.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.