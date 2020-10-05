NBA Finals Game 2 ratings dip

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat was watched by 4.5 million, which is a 67% collapse from Game 2 of the Finals last year between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The LeBron James and Anthony Davis led Lakers defeated the Heat, 124-114. Miami was without star center Bam Adebayo and point guard Goran Dragic for the game. The game led the viewership on Friday night, according to Deadline. But its viewership was worse than Game 1’s 7.4 million, Outkick noted.

LEBRON JAMES WALKS OFF COURT IN FRUSTRATION BEFORE GAME 3'S END: 'THIS IS NOT A GOOD LOOK'

There’s no clear-cut reason why the NBA’s numbers have been low.

Friday was marked by President Trump’s admittance to Walter Reed Medical Center as he battled the coronavirus in the middle of a heated election season. But some have consistently pointed to the NBA embracing social justice issues right off the bat of its restarted season in the bubble.

BILLBOARD COMPANY REFUSES TO POST AD CRITICAL OF LEBRON JAMES’ STAND ON CHINA

The NBA allowed players to wear social justice messages on the back of their jerseys and painted Black Lives Matter on the court for each game that was played at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., while staying silent on other major issues in the world, including atrocities in China.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For those reasons, and because Games 1 and 2 were relatively uncompetitive, fans appeared to have turned off the NBA.