Coronavirus
NBA, ESPN working on televising H-O-R-S-E competition during coronavirus pandemic, report says

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Mark Cuban on NBA facing criticism for COVID-19 testing: Those at risk didn’t want to further spread virusVideo

Mark Cuban on NBA facing criticism for COVID-19 testing: Those at risk didn’t want to further spread virus

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban weighs in on NBA players facing criticism on being tested for coronavirus before first responders.

The NBA is working towards keeping basketball relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league put together an NBA 2K videogame tournament, which began this past weekend, but now the NBA and ESPN are teaming up and having discussions about televising a H-O-R-S-E competition between players, ESPN reported.

High-profile players would be involved in the competition, and everyone would participate remotely in order to keep players healthy, the network added. Few details have been released, but the league has been trying to do its best to get creative during a time when games aren’t being played due to the coronavirus.

If the event were to go through as planned, it's not clear whether it would be live or pre-recorded.

The NBA shut down its season on March 12, and hasn’t played any games since. The league is not expected to resume play anytime soon.

