NBA Draft Lottery: Magic awarded No. 1 pick for the fourth time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery and received the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Magic had the No. 1 overall pick three other times: in 2004, 1993 and 1992. The Magic selected Dwight Howard in 2004, Chris Webber in 1993 and Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. Orlando would trade Webber to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Orlando was 22-60 in the regular season and had a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Orlando had the No. 5 pick last year and selected Jalen Suggs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets rounded out the top three. The Thunder had the No. 6 pick last year and took Josh Giddey. The Rockets had the No. 2 pick last year and selected Jalen Green.

CHRIS PAUL CAN’T GUARD ANYONE AND EVERYBODY KNOWS IT, PATRICK BEVERLEY SAYS

Nos. 4 through 14 are as followed:

4). Sacramento Kings

5). Detroit Pistons

6). Indiana Pacers

7). Portland Trail Blazers

8). New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9). San Antonio Spurs

10). Washington Wizards

11). New York Knicks

12). Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13). Charlotte Hornets

14). Cleveland Cavaliers.

The draft will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on June 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey are among the top prospects entering the draft this year.