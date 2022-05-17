Expand / Collapse search
NBA Draft Lottery: Magic awarded No. 1 pick for the fourth time

The Magic had No. 1 picks three other times

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery and received the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Magic had the No. 1 overall pick three other times: in 2004, 1993 and 1992. The Magic selected Dwight Howard in 2004, Chris Webber in 1993 and Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. Orlando would trade Webber to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round draft picks.

Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic talks with the media after the 2004 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2004 in New York, New York.

Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic talks with the media after the 2004 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2004 in New York, New York. (Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orlando was 22-60 in the regular season and had a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Orlando had the No. 5 pick last year and selected Jalen Suggs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets rounded out the top three. The Thunder had the No. 6 pick last year and took Josh Giddey. The Rockets had the No. 2 pick last year and selected Jalen Green.

Orlando Magic president of basketball operation Jeff Weltman smiles after NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Magic have won the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during the 2022 NBA basketball Draft Lottery Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. 

Orlando Magic president of basketball operation Jeff Weltman smiles after NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Magic have won the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during the 2022 NBA basketball Draft Lottery Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nos. 4 through 14 are as followed:

4). Sacramento Kings

5). Detroit Pistons

6). Indiana Pacers

7). Portland Trail Blazers

8). New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9). San Antonio Spurs

10). Washington Wizards

11). New York Knicks

12). Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13). Charlotte Hornets

14). Cleveland Cavaliers.

The draft will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on June 23.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots against San Francisco forward Josh Kunen, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, California, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots against San Francisco forward Josh Kunen, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, California, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey are among the top prospects entering the draft this year.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.