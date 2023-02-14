Expand / Collapse search
Washington Wizards
Wizards' Bradley Beal fined $25,000 after pushing referee

The incident occurred on Saturday night

Ryan Morik
Bradley Beal made a costly mistake on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards forward pushed an official, and is now faced with a $25,000 fine, the NBA announced on Monday.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards crashes into referee John Butler #30 in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.  

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards crashes into referee John Butler #30 in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.   (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The incident occurred with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Wizards' 127-113 victory.

Beal was looking to intercept a pass that he failed to come down with. However, after he landed, he pushed the official to the seats.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The 11-year vet also was assessed a technical foul in the game, which prompts a $2,000 hit.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 11, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 11, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with their 26-30 record - they are five games back of the Miami Heat for the sixth seed, which would put them straight into the playoffs, rather than going to the play-in tournament.