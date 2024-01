Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rajon Rondo, a four-time NBA All-Star who won two championships during his career, was arrested on gun and drug charges over the weekend in Indiana, according to court records.

Rondo was arrested in Jackson County and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession, according to FOX 59. All charges were misdemeanors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Boston Celtics star was driving a Tesla from Bartholomew County to Jackson County when an officer initiated a traffic stop for an "observed traffic violation." State police said a caller reported a vehicle driving "recklessly" before the stop. Rondo was not speeding before he was stopped, though dispatchers said he was driving more than 100 mph in his vehicle, according to the station.

The responding officer smelled a marijuana odor emanating from his vehicle, which led to the search, the station reported. Police said Rondo was barred from possessing a firearm over an existing protective order stemming from August 2023, according to WDRB-TV.

ROCKETS' DILLON BROOKS ACCUSED OF CALLING LAKERS PLAYERS 'P----' IN HEATED MATCHUP

A separate protective order requested in May 2022 was dismissed more than a month later after both "parties reached an agreement," ESPN reported at the time.

Rondo was a first-round pick of the Celtics in the 2006 draft. He played for Boston for more than eight seasons before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He then spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won titles with the Celtics and Lakers.