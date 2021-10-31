Expand / Collapse search
NBA broadcaster Ernie Johnson's son, Michael, dead at 33

Ernie Johnson is a longtime NBA broadcaster

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michael Johnson, the son of broadcaster Ernie Johnson, died Friday. He was 33.

Michael Johnson was born with a form of muscular dystrophy that caused respiratory problems and required him to use a ventilator. He was one of four children Ernie and his wife Cheryl adopted. Ernie announced his son’s death in a tweet and Facebook post.

Ernie Johnson interviews LeBron James of the Miami Heat after winning Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on June 3, 2013, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. 

Ernie Johnson interviews LeBron James of the Miami Heat after winning Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on June 3, 2013, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael," the TNT broadcaster tweeted.

JERRY REMY, LEGENDARY RED SOX BROADCASTER, DEAD AT 68 AFTER CANCER BATTLE: REPORTS

Turner Sports added: "We are heartbroken over the passing of Cheryl and Ernie's beloved son, Michael, a true hero who uplifted and brought joy to everyone he touched. The family's love, faith and commitment to one another will forever be an inspiration to us. Our deepest condolences are with Cheryl, Ernie and their family, friends and loved ones as we mourn with them."

Sportscaster Ernie Johnson enters the "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on April 4, 2017, in New York City. 

Sportscaster Ernie Johnson enters the "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on April 4, 2017, in New York City.  (Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Ernie Johnson has served as the host of "Inside the NBA" on TNT since 1990. He’s also called several other sports, including major golf and tennis events as well as the MLB Postseason and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in recent years.

Ernie Johnson before The Match: Tiger vs. Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018.

Ernie Johnson before The Match: Tiger vs. Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"The NBA mourns the passing of Michael Johnson, the son of Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time," the NBA said.

