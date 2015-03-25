NAU rescinds training camp offer to Arizona Cardinals; Team looking to make deal with Glendale

Northern Arizona University has rescinded its offers for the Arizona Cardinals to conduct training camp on the Flagstaff campus.

The Arizona Daily Sun (http://bit.ly/14t8eVh) reported Friday that NAU President John Haeger says the school isn't interested in a short-term deal with the NFL team.

The Cardinals and NAU officials reportedly were discussing both a one-year deal and a three-year deal before the university ended the negotiations.

The Cardinals now are talking with Glendale about moving their training camp to University of Phoenix Stadium and the nearby Glendale Youth Sports Complex.

With the exception of one year when an illness outbreak forced a move to Prescott, the Cardinals have trained on the NAU campus since 1988, the year the franchise moved from St. Louis.

