Nats, Cubs empty benches

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs engaged in a benches-clearing incident in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday.

Cubs pitcher Lendy Castillo threw behind Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper to begin the inning, drawing both benches and bullpens to the infield.

Despite several clashes between players on both sides which included pushing and shoving and pointing, no punches were thrown.

The incident was touched off when Cubs bench coach Jamie Quirk jawed at the Nationals dugout, taking exception to Jayson Werth swinging away on a 3-0 count with the bases loaded in a 7-2 game in the previous inning.

Quirk had engaged in an animated conversation with Nationals third base coach Bo Porter before being ejected by home plate umpire Jerry Layne.

Also ejected was Cubs catcher Steve Clevenger.