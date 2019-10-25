Washington Nationals superfan hopes to 'bring some good mojo' to team with incredible beard design

A Washington Nationals fan with one of the wackiest beards anyone has ever seen hopes that his epic face fuzz will bring D.C. its first World Series championship since the 1920s.

Eric Brooks, a Maryland native who now lives in Idaho, told WJLA-TV on Thursday he was extremely happy to see the Nationals getting a chance to bring the World Series back to the nation’s capital.

Brooks’ beard style first went viral as he took in a Nationals game at Coors Field in 2014 in Denver, the home of the Colorado Rockies. He shaped the beard like the Nationals’ “W” logo and quickly caught the attention of television cameras and social media.

Brooks said he competes in facial hair competitions across the U.S. and donates his winnings to charities and nonprofit organizations.

“It's a blast,’ he told WJLA-TV. “Since I figured out how to style my beard I figured I'd represent my hometown sports teams. I have been styling and competing for eight years now and it usually takes anywhere from one to three hours to complete one of these beard designs. I use a ton of hairspray to get these ideas to work out.”

He said he plans on styling the beard again to replicate the “W” logo.

“The Curly W photos are from a couple years back when I went to a Nationals versus Colorado Rockies game in Denver,” Brooks told the station. “I've changed the beard up a bit but I am going to style it into a W again pretty soon to support this historic moment in D.C. sports history... I like to make people smile and by doing something different like this and I hope to bring some good mojo to this incredible team!”

Brooks has been seen in several photos using his beard to support all of D.C.'s pro sports teams.

The Nationals are up 2-0 in the series against the Houston Astros. Game 3 is set for Friday night.

A baseball team from Washington hasn’t won the World Series since the Washington Senators in 1924 against the New York Giants.