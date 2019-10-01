Washington Nationals play through tech glitches at NL Wild Card Game to beat Milwaukee Brewers

The Washington Nationals played through more than one technical glitch at Tuesday night’s NL Wild Card Game at Nationals Park to edge out the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

First, the emergency alert system went off inside the press box.

“The emergency alert system at Nationals Park malfunctioned and caused a false alarm during today’s NL Wild Card Game,” the Nationals wrote in a statement on their Twitter page. “There is no emergency at the ballpark.”

Then the public-address system went out.

BRYCE HARPER'S WIFE REVEALS NATIONALS FANS WERE USING THEIR INFANT SON IN 'CLASSLESS' TRASH-TALKING

“There's no PA system here, but they're playing on,” reporter Mark Zuckerman of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network wrote on Twitter. “Crowd cheers as Rendon comes up to lead off the bottom of the 4th."

“Weird things at Nats Park: There's a fire alarm going off in the press box. Alarm lights flashing throughout the park. The Presidents Race happens with no announcing. There's no music, etc. But it appears we're heading to the bottom of the fourth,” Washington Post columnist Barry Svrluga tweeted.

The "Presidents Race" is a Nationals tradition in which four runners dressed as cartoon versions of former U.S. presidents have a foot race between innings.

As for the on-field action, Washington's Juan Soto smacked a bases-loaded single against Milwaukee pitcher Josh Hader to knock in three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, sealing the Nationals' victory.

Nats pitcher Stephen Strasburg threw three scoreless innings in relief of starter Max Scherzer to earn the win while Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth for the save.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Nationals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round, with the winner facing the victor of the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals series to decide the National League champiosnhip.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.