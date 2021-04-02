Nationals-Mets' opening series postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Washington Nationals’ opening series against the New York Mets to start the 2021 season has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The Nationals-Mets initial game Thursday was postponed, and the rest of the series is now on hold as Washington deals with coronavirus issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the remainder of this weekend’s series between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, which includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available," the Nationals said in a statement.

YANKEES' AARON JUDGE LAMENTS MISSED OPPORTUNITIES DURING OPENING DAY LOSS

One Nationals member tested positive for the coronavirus and five were put into quarantine, according to MLB.com. One player tested positive for the virus and four players and a staff member were in quarantine.

"We're unable to disclose any additional information about who tested positive. But we are following MLB protocols and CDC protocols and working closely with the league to determine our next steps. There'll be a lot of balls in the air until then," Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said, via MLB.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nationals will begin the season Monday against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets will start their season on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.