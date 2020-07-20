Nationals announce Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out first pitch on Opening Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

“The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23,” the Nationals said in a statement.

BRAVES' FREDDIE FREEMAN PRAYED DURING CORONAVIRUS BATTLE: 'PLEASE DON'T TAKE ME'

The statement continued: “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dr. Fauci was seen wearing a Nationals mask during several appearances. He has expressed many times that the return of sports is important, and he will now play a key role in baseball’s return to the diamond.

It should be an epic matchup between the defending World Series champion Nationals and the Yankees. Washington is expected to send ace Max Scherzer to the mound, and New York will likely counter with its big-money offseason acquisition, Gerrit Cole. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET start, and it will be televised on ESPN.