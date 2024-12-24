Expand / Collapse search
Sports

National Lacrosse League launches investigation after player engages in postgame fight with fans

The NLL said it will offer further comment upon the conclusion of the investigation

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The National Lacrosse League has launched an investigation after a jarring scene broke out following a recent Halifax Thunderbirds game.

A video circulated online showing professional lacrosse player Tyson Bell engaged in a physical altercation with fans following Saturday's game against the Colorado Mammoth. At one point during the fight, Bell appeared to utilize his lacrosse stick.

The NLL acknowledged it was aware of what transpired after this past weekend's game.

Lacrosse sticks on the field

Lacrosse sticks lay on the field before a game. (Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"The National Lacrosse League is aware of an alleged incident between a player and spectator(s) following the Halifax at the Colorado game on December 21st," the NLL said in a statement released on Dec. 22. "The League will provide an update after it has completed its investigation."

The video shared to social media appeared to show Bell "attacking the fans with his fist before swinging his stick at them," per TMZ Sports.

Fans did appear to direct insults at the athletes as they made their way to the locker room. Bell's teammates eventually intervened and held him back in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

A lacrosse stick on the ground

A broken lacrosse stick lies on the sideline. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado defeated Halifax on Saturday. Colorado forward Will Malcolm led the team with 10 points and seven goals in the 9-14 victory. Meanwhile, Bell did not record a goal during the game.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

The Thunderbirds host the Albany FireWolves on Dec. 28 at Scotiabank Centre.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.