National Lacrosse League launches investigation after player engages in postgame fight with fans

The National Lacrosse League has launched an investigation after a jarring scene broke out following a recent Halifax Thunderbirds game.

A video circulated online showing professional lacrosse player Tyson Bell engaged in a physical altercation with fans following Saturday's game against the Colorado Mammoth. At one point during the fight, Bell appeared to utilize his lacrosse stick.

The NLL acknowledged it was aware of what transpired after this past weekend's game.

"The National Lacrosse League is aware of an alleged incident between a player and spectator(s) following the Halifax at the Colorado game on December 21st," the NLL said in a statement released on Dec. 22. "The League will provide an update after it has completed its investigation."

The video shared to social media appeared to show Bell "attacking the fans with his fist before swinging his stick at them," per TMZ Sports.

Fans did appear to direct insults at the athletes as they made their way to the locker room. Bell's teammates eventually intervened and held him back in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Colorado defeated Halifax on Saturday. Colorado forward Will Malcolm led the team with 10 points and seven goals in the 9-14 victory. Meanwhile, Bell did not record a goal during the game.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

The Thunderbirds host the Albany FireWolves on Dec. 28 at Scotiabank Centre.

