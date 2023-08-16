Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader, 68, wins race in Canada

Schrader's first NASCAR-sanctioned win since 2006

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader proved Monday night that age is truly just a number when the competitive spirit and drive are still flowing.

Schrader, 68, got into the driver’s seat to pick up a victory in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. He started on the pole and led the final 20 laps in the Freshstone Dirt Classic at Ohsweken Speedway in Canada.

Ken Schrader in 2023

Former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader speaks during the Lunch with Legends for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 2, 2023, at Madison in World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Illinois. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I just drove," Schrader said, via NASCAR Canada. "These guys and Kyle [Steckly] my crew chief gave me an excellent car. They have their act together."

Schrader had to make the shrewd move to get around Pinty’s Series points leader Treyten Lapcevich. However, the series’ star driver crashed into a slower car and gave Schrader the opening to take the lead. Schrader held off the rest of the field for the win.

"My teammate [Lapcevich] and I were working good together, and then he got into the lapped car," Schrader added. "I knew I had to go then. I definitely want to thank [my sponsor] APC for letting us do this. They’re the reason we’re up here."

Ken Schrader in 2013

Ken Schrader, driver of the #32 Federated Auto Parts Ford, looks on from the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway on Sept. 6, 2013 in Richmond, Virginia. (Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

It was Schrader’s first NASCAR-sanctioned win since 2006, when he won at Phoenix Raceway as part of the Copper World Classic, which was renamed ARCA Menards Series West.

The Missouri native has competed in the U.S. Auto Club circuit, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series among other organizations. He had not competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2013. His last win there came in 1991.

Ken Schrader in 1997

Ken Schrader performs during a qualifying race for the 1997 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Jamie Squire  /Allsport)

He competed in the Pinty’s Series once before – last year at the same track. He finished in eighth.

