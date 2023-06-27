Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew dead as police investigate possible double murder-suicide

Johnson withdrew from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The in-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and the 11-year-old nephew of his wife were killed in a fatal shooting in Oklahoma on Monday night that police are now investigating as a possible murder-suicide, according to law enforcement.

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that three people were found dead inside a home on Monday night after receiving a 911 call at around 9:05 p.m. over reports of a disturbance and someone with a gun.

Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra pose for a picture

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Patriotic Chevrolet, celebrates with his wife, Chandra, in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2013, in Concord, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

According to law enforcement, the female caller hung up after reporting the incident.

Once on the scene, police saw a person "laying in the hallway inside the front door" and heard gunshots from inside the home.

The deceased were identified as 69-year-old Jack Janway, his wife, Terry Janway, 68, and their 11-year-old grandson.

Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra pose for a picture

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chandra, are shown prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards on December 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

FOX 23 Tulsa identified the victims as the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway.

Police told Fox News Digital that they are investigating the fatal shooting as a possible double murder-suicide and that Terry Janway is being looked at as a possible suspect.

Jimmie Johnson and his family at a NASCAR race

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with his wife, Chandra Janway, and daughter Lydia after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 28, 2016, in Hampton, Georgia. (Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Legacy Motor Club issued a statement Tuesday to confirm that Johnson’s No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet will withdraw from NASCAR’s Cup Series event in Chicago on Sunday.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," the racing team said in its statement.

