Naomi Osaka calls out trolls who say 'athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics'

Professional tennis pro Naomi Osaka is calling out trolls on social media who say “athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics.”

The two-time Grand Slam champ has been outspoken about the death of George Floyd who died last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police but she, like other athletes using their platform to bring attention to the issue, has been told by some to “stick to sports.”

“I hate when random people say athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics and just entertain,” she wrote in a tweet thursday. “Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at IKEA you are only allowed to talk about the ‘GRÖNLID’?”

Osaka isn’t the only tennis pro speaking out. Coco Gauff joined protesters in Florida Wednesday as they marched from Pompey Beach to Delray Beach.

She told the crowd she thought it was “sad" she was out here protesting the same thing her grandmother was protesting decades ago.

“I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that she did, 50-plus years ago,” Gauff said. “You need to not be silent, ’cause if you are choosing silence, you are choosing the side of the oppressor.”

