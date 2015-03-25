Nantes slows streaking Bordeaux

Bordeaux, France (SportsNetwork.com) - Nantes moved to within three points of third-place Monaco on Sunday by securing a 3-0 win at Bordeaux, which saw its seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

The home side entered the match having won three of its last four games and nearly took the lead in the opening 20 minutes when a header from Ludovic Obraniak struck the post.

Nantes was on the back foot for much of the first half but the visitors took the lead against the run of play in the 41st minute when a cross from Alejandro Bedoya was picked up by Vincent Bessat and fired a shot past goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso.

Bessat played provider on the hour mark to put Nantes up 2-0 when his free kick made its way through traffic and found Papy Mison Djilobodji at the back post for a close-range finish.

Filip Djordjevic capped the scoring a few minutes later when he scored on the rebound after Bedoya's volley was saved.

Marseille struggled at home with last-place Sochaux on Sunday but had its blushes spared by a penalty kick in the 83rd minute from Andre-Pierre Gignac to lift the club to a 2-1 win.

Lyon grabbed a last-gasp 2-1 win at St Etienne as Jimmy Briand scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time to separate the two sides.