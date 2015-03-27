Murray State remains perfect in win over Skyhawks

Latreze Mushatt had 11 points and nine rebounds, ranked Murray State remained perfect with a hard-fought 65-58 win over Martin.

Jewuan Long and Isaiah Canaan also scored 11 points for the Racers (23-0, 11-0 OVC), the only unbeaten team left in Division I.

Dane Smith posted game-highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds -- nine offensive -- for Tennessee-Martin (3-22, 0-12), which dropped its 13th straight game.

Murray State scored the first seven points of the game, but the Skyhawks battled back to grab a four-point lead at 13-9 on a Myles Taylor jumper.

With the teams locked at 19-19, Mushatt hit a layup to ignite a 14-4 run by the Racers. Stacy Wilson drained a three-pointer to make it 33-23, and Canaan closed out the first half with a floater in the lane to put the visitors up 37-28.

Murray State led by as many as 13 in the second half -- a jumper by Ivan Aska made it 51-38 with 10:38 to play. The Skyhawks stayed relatively close and were within 57-51 after Corderio Maclin made a layup with 4:05 left.

A Zay Jackson layup pushed the Racers' advantage to 63-53 inside the final minute.

Game Notes

Canaan totaled five assists, four rebounds and two steals...Taylor finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee-Martin...Murray State made only 3-of-17 three-pointers, while the Skyhawks were 2-of-15 from beyond the arc...Tennessee-Martin's Mike Liabo shot 2-of-17 from the floor...The Skyhawks have lost seven straight in this series.