The life of Muhammad Ali: A look back at the boxing legend's professional career

Muhammad Ali was born on Jan. 17, 1942 and died on June 4, 2016 from septic shock

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Muhammad Ali practicing
    Image 1 of 12

    Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay and hailed from Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most well-known, influential boxers of all time. Nicknamed "the greatest," Ali fought in many historic matches that are still remembered long after his death.  (Getty Images )

  • 1960 U.S. Olympic boxing team
    Image 2 of 12

    In 1960, Muhammad Ali was part of the United States boxing team for the Olympics in Rome. He won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division during the games. (Getty Images )

  • Muhammad Ali and Tunney Hunsaker
    Image 3 of 12

    When Muhammad Ali returned from the Olympics, his professional career officially kicked off. His first professional fight was against Tunney Hunsaker, a professional boxer from Kentucky, who is widely remembered for being the first professional opponent of Ali's. A young 18-year-old Ali defeated Hunsaker in a six-round decision.  (Getty Images )

  • Muhammad Ali and Doug Jones
    Image 4 of 12

    In 1963, Muhammad Ali fought against Doug Jones, a New York native, who was a strong boxing opponent to many fighters through the 1960s. Ali won the fight in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden by unanimous decision after ten rounds.  (Getty Images )

  • Muhammad Ali holding heavyweight champion belt
    Image 5 of 12

    On Feb, 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali became a heavyweight champion for the first time. He defeated Sonny Liston for the title. Charles "Sonny" Liston was a professional boxer and world heavyweight champion out of Arkansas. (EyeOn/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Muhammad Ali among large group of people
    Image 6 of 12

    The same year Muhammad Ali became a heavyweight champion, he converted to Islam and changed his name. The name Muhammad Ali was given by his spiritual mentor, Elijah Muhammad. Before it became official, he went by the name Cassius X. Prior to that, he went by his birth name Cassius Clay.  (Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

  • Muhammad Ali standing with picketers
    Image 7 of 12

    In 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be drafted into the military on the grounds of his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War. His refusal led to his title being stripped and his suspension from boxing. The Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971.  (Getty Images )

  • Muhammad Ali fighting George Foreman
    Image 8 of 12

    On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion out of Texas, fought in The Rumble in the Jungle. Ali won the fight to reclaim his heavyweight title.  (Tony Triolo /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

  • Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier
    Image 9 of 12

    Joe Frazier, the first to beat Ali in a professional match-up, and Muhammad Ali went head-to-head three times. Ali won two out of the three fights against Frazier. (UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

  • Muhammad Ali with Nelson Mandela
    Image 10 of 12

    Muhammad Ali connected with many prominent figures throughout his life, including former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela in 2003.  (McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

  • The Presidential Medal of Freedom being placed around the neck of Muhammad Ali by President George Bush
    Image 11 of 12

    Muhammad Ali received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President George W. Bush on Nov. 9, 2005.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Muhammad Ali at event for Parkinson's
    Image 12 of 12

    In 1984, a few short years after retiring from boxing, Muhammad Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived with the disease for many years and died June 4, 2016, of septic shock at the age of 74. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research)

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay on Jan. 17, 1942, is regarded as one of the top professional boxers of all time. He was an activist who spent his life fighting for and enacting change.

Ali went by his birth name for the first few years of his professional career. In 1964, he converted to Islam and took the name given to him by his mentor, Elijah Muhammad. He continued to use that name for the rest of his life. 

Ali, nicknamed "the greatest," began boxing at the young age of 12. He became a member of the 1960 United States Summer Olympic boxing team and won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division. Ali's professional boxing career took off following his victory. 

Ali fought in a number of widely remembered matches, including a 1964 fight against Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title. Though an underdog in the match, Ali defeated Liston to earn the title. Liston earned the title himself in 1962 after quickly knocking out his opponent, Floyd Patterson. 

Ali's career came to a halt in 1967 after he refused to join the military due to his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War. 

After Ali's refusal, he was stripped of his titles, but he quickly appealed his conviction. Ali did not go to jail as he awaited a decision, but he was suspended from professional boxing. 

In 1971, the decision was overturned by the Supreme Court, and Ali returned to the ring. 

Many of Ali's fights are remembered long after his death in 2016.

Ali fought Joe Frazier multiple times throughout his boxing streak. Frazier, the South Carolina-born professional boxer, was the first to beat Ali in a professional match-up. He defeated "the greatest" on March 8, 1971, in the Fight of the Century.

He also went head-to-head with George Foreman in The Rumble in the Jungle. Ali won this 1974 bout to reclaim his title. 

Foreman, a Texas-born professional boxer, was world heavyweight champion from 1973 until the following year, when he lost his title to Ali.

Ali was also an activist who was named the U.N. Messenger of Peace in 1998. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 from former President George W. Bush.  

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 