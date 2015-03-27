Muema runs for 2 TDS in San Diego State's 28-9 win over Air Force

Adam Muema ran for two touchdowns and Everett Beed returned a fumble 52 yards for a score, leading San Diego State to a 28-9 win over Air Force on Saturday.

San Diego State (8-3, 6-1 Mountain West) ran its winning streak to six as it reached eight victories for the third consecutive season.

Muema, who scored on runs of 20 and 15 yards, rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries as the Aztecs gained 178 yards on the ground. Walter Kazee added 106 yards on 23 rushes.

Air Force (5-5, 4-2) could not overcome three turnovers by quarterback Connor Dietz that led to three San Diego State touchdowns.

Beed's 52-yard TD came after he picked up a loose ball when Dietz had the ball slip out of his hand as he brought it back to pass. The score put the Aztecs up 21-3 early in the third quarter.